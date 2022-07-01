One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting Wednesday in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that involved a Montgomery County sheriff's deputy.

It happened just after 9 a.m. near the intersection of Maryland Route 355 and Watkins Mill Road.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office tells WTOP the deputy was working with a fugitive task force of the U.S. Marshals when the shooting occurred.

WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports the task force was serving a warrant in that area and the shots rang out at a town house on Garth Terrace.

No officers were wounded.

The area of the shooting is shown in the map below.

WTOP has sent a reporter to the scene. This story will be updated.