Slick commute as round of gusty storms expected in DC area

Intense thunderstorms are expected to pass through early Tuesday, meaning heavy rain and strong winds may pop up on your trip to work. Here's what you need to know.

Intense thunderstorms are expected to pass through early Tuesday, meaning heavy rain and strong winds may pop up on your trip to work. Here’s what you need to know.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said that Tuesday commuters should plan for a waterlogged morning rush hour as models show a potential band of thunderstorms moving into the region during the predawn hours.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said that the storms could linger throughout the morning, midday and early afternoon hours.

It’s courtesy of a low-pressure center rolling southeastward, Storm Team4’s Steve Prinzivalli said. It could bring a round of gusty storms between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. to the area.

Weather conditions could produce hail, and an isolated weak tornado are not out of the question, Draper said.

Later in the day, expect some clearing which will boost temperatures back to near 90 degrees.

Even after it dries up on Tuesday, storm chances will persist throughout the rest of the workweek.

Wednesday looks hot and humid with a small chance of an isolated storm in the afternoon with sizzling temperatures near 90.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Ryan Miller said that afternoon storms will be in the forecast on Thursday and Friday, until a cold front is expected to bring calmer weather by the weekend.

Thursday will be sizzling with highs again near 90 with a greater chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.

Behind the front, sunshine will return Friday and a refreshing northwesterly wind will bring a gradual decrease in humidity during the day. It will still be hot, however, with highs near 90.

Forecast

Tuesday: Storms are likely in the morning and could scatter later in the day. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of isolated storms during the night. Highs will be close to 90.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of scattered storms later in the day. Highs will again be near 90.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs reaching 90 once again.

Outages