FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Gospel great Yolanda Adams is ready for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ concert | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Free Lyft rides during holiday
Home » Local News » Metro’s police to wear…

Metro’s police to wear body cameras by 2023

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

June 28, 2022, 12:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Metro will equip its police force with body cameras no later than 2023.

The Department of Justice has granted $905,000 in funding to the Metro Transit Police Department to launch a body camera program.

“This grant gives us the ability to move forward with implementing a body-worn camera program similar to those of our peers in the region,” Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo said in a Metro statement Tuesday.

Before Metro police start wearing body cameras, the Justice Department will need to complete its review of the transit agency’s proposed body camera program policies.

The program will bring about transparency and safety improvements to Metro’s police department, the chief said.

“Our focus remains on safety, transparency and building community partnerships,” Anzallo said. “I believe implementing this new program is another positive step in the right direction for the department.”

Metro’s police department has plans to reach out to the public before its police begin wearing body cameras.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Current, former Hill staffers say centralized authority needed to modernize Congress

SBA working to reform category management, reverse decline in small business contractors

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Navy tech team says identity services underpin move to zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up