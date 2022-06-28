Metro’s police to wear body cameras by 2023

D.C.'s Metro will equip its police force with body cameras no later than 2023, after receiving a grant from the Justice Department.

The Department of Justice has granted $905,000 in funding to the Metro Transit Police Department to launch a body camera program.

“This grant gives us the ability to move forward with implementing a body-worn camera program similar to those of our peers in the region,” Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo said in a Metro statement Tuesday.

Before Metro police start wearing body cameras, the Justice Department will need to complete its review of the transit agency’s proposed body camera program policies.

The program will bring about transparency and safety improvements to Metro’s police department, the chief said.

“Our focus remains on safety, transparency and building community partnerships,” Anzallo said. “I believe implementing this new program is another positive step in the right direction for the department.”

Metro’s police department has plans to reach out to the public before its police begin wearing body cameras.