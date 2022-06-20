Free Lyft rides in DC area during July Fourth holiday aims to prevent drunk driving

D.C.-area revelers can take advantage of a free ride during the July 4 holiday, being offered to combat impaired driving.

D.C.-area revelers can take advantage of a free ride during the July Fourth holiday being offered to combat impaired driving.

From Monday, July 4 at 4 p.m. until Tuesday, July 5 at 4 a.m., Lyft rides are available for those 21 and older who are “celebrating with alcohol.” Enter the SoberRide code in the app’s payment tab (under the “Add Lyft Pass” option) to get a free ride (up to $15) home, during this “traditionally high-risk holiday,” a Washington Regional Alcohol Program news release said.

It’s part of the WRAP’s SoberRide promotion for Independence Day, and it includes parts of D.C., Maryland and Virginia. You can see the full list of jurisdictions on the WRAP website.

“Lyft is dedicated to providing access to reliable and responsible rides, and we’re proud to partner with programs like WRAP to offer Lyft as an alternative to impaired driving,” Kamillah Wood, director of Public Policy for Community Safety at Lyft, said in a statement.

“Over 40% of U.S. traffic fatalities during the Independence Day holiday involve drunk drivers according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration,” WRAP President Kurt Erickson said in a statement. “And July 4th’s nighttime hours are or particular concern as 85% of fatal drunken driving crashes in the U.S. during the Independence Day holiday occur at night.”

The WRAP program has provided more than 82,000 free rides in the D.C. area since 1991.

WRAP is a nonprofit organization the aims to end alcohol impaired driving and underage drinking in the D.C. area.