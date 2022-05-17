‘Wheel of Fortune Live!’ coming to Tysons in September

“Wheel of Fortune Live!,” a new live stage show, is kicking off a tour in September that includes a stop at Capital One Hall in Tysons.

“Wheel of Fortune Live!,” a new live stage show, is kicking off a tour in September that includes a stop at Capital One Hall in Tysons.

The live show, produced by Right Angle Entertainment in partnership with Sony Pictures Television and UTA, is the only way fans can experience “Wheel of Fortune” in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios, according to a news release.

During the show, guests can audition to go on stage and will have the chance to spin a replica of the iconic wheel and solve puzzles to win prizes, including $10,000 and trips to Paris and Hawaii. Audience members will also have the chance to be randomly selected to win cash and prizes.

The Tysons performance is Friday, Sept. 23. Capital One Hall is located in the Capital One Center headquarters complex at Interstate 495 and Route 123.

“This partnership with Right Angle presents an opportunity to expand our reach to give more people a live experience as close to being on the televised show as you can get without actually being in the studio,” said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television.

Tickets start at $51 and go on sale Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m. VIP packages are also available, which include early access, premiere seats, pre-show lounge access and photo opportunities. For tickets and more information, visit www.WheelofFortuneLive.com.

Hosts for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks.