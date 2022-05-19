VIDEO: DC-area wild turkey strikes again

A wild turkey has assaulted another person in the D.C. area.

A wild turkey suspected of assaulting people on trails around the D.C. area has struck again.

The latest incident happened when the bird attacked a woman on the Anacostia Riverwalk Trail, near the second mile marker, just south of Bladensburg in Prince George’s County on Tuesday night, according to WTOP news partner NBC Washington.

The woman said the creature chased and scratched her, before she was able to capture video of it on her mobile phone.

In the video, she can be heard screaming “Help! Help! Help!” — before being able to escape.

The turkey is believed to be the same male bird that attacked a man and a woman in April on the trail, according to a biologist for D.C.’s Department of Environment.

“There’s actually a pretty healthy turkey population in D.C. and the surrounding areas,” Dan Rauch, a fisheries and wildlife biologist for the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment, told NBC Washington. “There’s at least a hundred, maybe even two, here in the District.”

There have been multiple sightings of wild turkeys along the trail dating back to November.

Visitors to the area are advised to remain vigilant and if they spot the suspect to call animal control.

Rauch said the city plans to capture the animal and release it in a nearby wildlife sanctuary, after it is evaluated by a veterinarian.

In April, a fox was captured outside the U.S. Capitol and euthanized after attacking people, including Rep. Ami Bera, who represents California’s 7th District. That animal tested positive for rabies.

A map of the area where Tuesday’s turkey attack happened is below.