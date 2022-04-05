Capitol Police tweeted that there have been several reports of "aggressive fox encounters" around the Capitol grounds. "For your safety, please do not approach any foxes," they said.

An aggressive fox encounter might sound like something that only happens on cable news, but U.S. Capitol Police are warning visitors to be aware of actual foxes on the grounds of the Capitol.

A tweet Tuesday afternoon from the Capitol Police said there have been several reports of foxes approaching people and getting aggressive.

We have received several reports of aggressive fox encounters on or near the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. For your safety, please do not approach any foxes. Animal Control Officers are working to trap and relocate any foxes they find. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 5, 2022

“For your safety, please do not approach any foxes,” the tweet said.

Some of these encounters have involved bites, and it has led to speculation that there is a fox den around First and C streets Northeast, near the Dirksen Senate Office Building. Another den is believed to be near the Russell Senate Office Building.

Animal control officers have been trying to trap and relocate them, Capitol police said, and just hours later they made an arrest.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, foxes are usually afraid of people unless they’ve been fed by people — or unless they are rabid.

The Humane Society recommends that the best way to scare off a fox is by making loud noises, dousing them with water or throwing a small object such as a tennis ball.

Apparently, the fox arrested Tuesday was not the fox behind a new Twitter account that has taken issue with these critters’ portrayals by the media.