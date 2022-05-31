Tips on coping with financial stress

Inflation and warnings of an economic downturn are causing financial stress, but an author has suggestions on how to cope.

The 40-year inflation high, coupled with warnings of an economic downturn, are causing financial stress among a large number workers nationwide, according to a new survey by Purchasing Power.

But Marie Cosgrove, a resilience expert and business author, told WTOP there are ways to handle money worries now before a recession strikes.

“When you’re stressed out, your brain shuts down,” she said. “Find someone to speak with. That will help clear your mind and relieve some stress so you can come up with some solutions.”

The survey discovered that roughly 97% of full-time workers report stress linked to the economy. But employees can get ahead of a predicted recession by getting on a budget right away, Cosgrove said.

“Finding ways to save money — that is critical,” she said. “Once you have money saved up and you’ve been cutting back, when there’s a downturn, you’re prepared.”

Next, she recommends jotting down several ways to create more income.

“If you write down 10 ideas of additional ways you can come up with something,” she said, “within a month, that’s a lot of ideas you can have on generating new revenue sources.”

Cosgrove also tells her clients to make themselves invaluable to their boss. If a recession hits and layoffs come, employers keep their best workers around longer, she said.

“When you look at yourself as providing a service, you add value,” said Cosgrove. “And you’ll be able to come up with ideas on how to improve processes. When you position yourself that way, it just takes you to another level.”