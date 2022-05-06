Stormy weather kicks off Mother’s Day weekend in DC area

Enjoy the sun while it lasts because rain's a-coming down to the D.C. area this weekend. Here's what you need to know.

A storm system will bring “waves of rain” Friday into Sunday morning, Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said. In Southern Maryland, the threat of rain lasts throughout the day on Sunday, Mother’s Day.

NBC Washington Chief Meteorologist Doug Kammerer said the rainfall will begin during Friday’s morning rush and may become heavy.

“I do expect to see a little bit of a break at times, but that’s only going to allow for more showers and storms to develop towards Friday evening,” Kammerer said. “Some of those could be strong, possibly severe with very heavy rainfall, especially south of Washington.”

Along with the stormy weather, there may be a small threat for a tornado on Friday, Draper said. The region should expect between 1 to 3 inches of rain, up to 4 inches in some areas.

Friday’s rain may lead to some flooding concerns into early parts of the weekend, including rivers swelling up Saturday and Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday should be dry, but a bit drizzly.

Forecast

Friday: Rain at times, some moderate to heavy rain. Chance for some storms that could be severe; otherwise cloudy and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Rain at times, some moderate to heavy rain possible. Otherwise, cloudy, breezy and cold. Highs in the 50s.

Sunday: Some morning rain possible, otherwise cloudy, breezy and chilly. Highs in the 50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and still cool. Highs around 60 degrees.

