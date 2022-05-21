Security checkpoint at DCA closed to investigate possible roadway issues

A security screening checkpoint for departing passengers at Reagan National Airport was closed Saturday in order to investigate possible structural issues with the roadway.

Officials at Reagan National Airport say a security screening checkpoint for departing passengers was temporarily closed Saturday afternoon in order to investigate possible structural issues with the roadway.

Rob Yingling, a spokesperson from Metro Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), told WTOP the north security screening checkpoint was closed around 3 p.m. so safety personnel could inspect a roadway support column that passes through the building.

Yingling said the column was safe and the checkpoint will be returned to service on Sunday morning.

Until then, screening operations have been moved to the south security checkpoint, which serves terminals B and C. Those terminals primarily handle traffic for Alaska, American, Delta, JetBlue and United Airlines.

Traffic on the roadway on the upper level of the north end of the terminal will be limited until the checkpoint is reopened. For now, airport officials say departing passengers should be dropped off at doors 1-4. Beyond that, vehicle traffic is being merged with no stopping permitted.

MWAA said the investigation should have no effect on parking facilities or ground transportation. Express passenger drop-off for travelers with no bags to check is still available.