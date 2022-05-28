RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine fears Mariupol repeat in Donbas | Fleeing the Russians | Russia slams sanctions, seeks to blame West for food crisis | PHOTOS: Living in fear of death from above
Home » Local News » Metro plans to bring…

Metro plans to bring small group of 7000-series cars back this summer

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 28, 2022, 2:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A new plan released Friday details how Metro plans to phase some of their 7000-series rail cars back into service over the summer.

In the next few weeks, Metro says it expects to put up to 64 of the 7000-series rail cars back on the tracks.

The cars were pulled from service in October after a train derailed on the Blue Line between Rosslyn and Arlington Cemetery stations. That derailment was blamed on an issue with the wheels alignment.

Metro said in the released plan that it has not discovered “the root cause” of the phenomenon that is causing wheels to drift apart.

“Metro reiterates its commitment for a safe return to service of the 7000-series railcar fleet,” the report states. “Metro understands the root cause of the wheel migration has not been identified and resolved and is wholly committed to the safe and reliable return to service of the 7000-series through carefully controlled operation of the vehicles within the specified criteria for the wheelsets.”

The detailed plan says there will be daily inspections of the cars in the beginning. It said it will start by easing in the number of cars they bring back, beginning with no more than eight per day.

According to the plan, only cars with 350,000 miles or less of service (as of May 17) will be placed back into service. The report says there are 248 cars that fit that criterion.

Metro will need approval from the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission if it wants to change its rollout plan or increase the number of cars it brings back into service.

There will not be a daily mileage limit for these cars, according to the report. But the proposed plan would limit the mileage in between inspections.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

TSP’s modernization project set to launch June 1 after transition period

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up