Gate, terminal changes at Reagan National may confuse frequent flyers

There are some major changes coming to Reagan National Airport that may be confusing for frequent flyers.

Currently, the airport is divided into Terminal A and Terminal B/C, but starting early next month it will instead become Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

“No airlines or gates will be moving, but it’s a sign enhancement,” said Crystal Nosal, a spokeswoman with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority which oversees Reagan National.

Due to recent improvements and expansions at the airport, Nosal said it should make “the navigation around the airport more intuitive.”

“These sign enhancements should assist travelers moving through the terminals,” Nosal said. “Updating the signs airport-wide is the next logical step with our construction.”

In addition to the terminal changes, all gate numbers will be getting a letter in front of them.

For example, Gates 1-9 will become Gates A1-A9; Gates 10-22 will become Gates B10-B22.

The changes will involve switching out more than 1,000 signs inside and outside the airport, and it is all expected to happen between June 4 and June 10.

“The airlines are expected to reflect the changes on boarding passes and flight information beginning June 5,” Nosal said.

In October, a ribbon-cutting ceremony marked “major completion” of a $1 billion improvement project at Reagan National.

The project involved two new security checkpoint buildings that sit above the arrivals roadway.

“For the first time, Reagan National will have space specifically designated and designed for TSA security,” said Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority President and CEO Jack Potter.

The improvement project, dubbed Project Journey, was born because the airport had operated far in excess of its designed capacity before the pandemic hit.

Project Journey also included the creation of a concourse that replaced the infamous Gate 35X, which required travelers to board buses and wait on the tarmac.

That new concourse opened in April of 2021.

“The only thing more inefficient than Congress,” said Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, “was Gate 35X.”