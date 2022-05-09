RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian ambassador to Poland hit with red paint | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
DC gas prices up 22 cents a gallon in last week

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

May 9, 2022, 8:30 AM

It comes as no surprise to D.C.-area drivers that gas is getting more expensive — data from GasBuddy shows filling your tank costs 45.9 cents more per gallon than it did a month ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the gas and diesel price increases are in part because the EU signaled support for new sanctions on Russian oil last week.

While accounting for inflation, the daily average cost of gas in D.C. was higher Monday than it has been in the past seven years. The cheapest gas in the capital was $4.09 a gallon but the most expensive cost around a dollar more, according to GasBuddy.

The D.C.-area gas prices reflect the national upswing in the cost of gasoline. In the last week, the price has jumped 13.6 cents per gallon, making the national average $4.31 a gallon. That’s just a few cents away from the highest national average in history.

Here are the price increases in the last week and the current cost of gas in the District, according to GasBuddy:

  • D.C. prices have gone up 22.2 cents per gallon to $4.39 a gallon
  • Maryland prices have gone up 13.6 cents per gallon to $4.25 a gallon
  • Virginia prices have gone up 16.7 cents per gallon to $4.23 a gallon

Those using diesel are seeing even more dramatic price hikes. The national average price of diesel has gone up 22.6 cents in the last week

“Not only are diesel prices at a record high, they are at their largest differential to gasoline on record, surpassing the 98-cent difference in 2008 and currently standing at a $1.20 per gallon premium,” De Haan said in a news release. “While motorists filling with gasoline have seen a slight rise in prices, diesel’s surge will be a double whammy as diesel prices will soon be passed along to retail channels, further pushing up the cost of goods.”

About 50% of GasBuddy’s data comes from crowdsourcing while the other 50% comes from organizations that get information directly from gas stations.

