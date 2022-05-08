RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Average US gasoline price jumps 15 cents to $4.38 per gallon

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 1:35 PM

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 15 cents over past two weeks to $4.38 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the current price sits just a nickel below the highest average price in history — $4.43, set on March 11.

The average price at the pump is $1.36 higher than it was one year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $5.85 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.80 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel soared 43 cents over two weeks, to $5.58 a gallon.

