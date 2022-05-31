Capital Pride announces winners of annual Heroes Awards

The Capital Pride Alliance has announced this year’s winners of its Heroes Awards, for people who have furthered the cause of the LGBTQ+ community in the D.C. area.

The winners will be recognized at the Capital Pride Honors, which will be held Friday at Penn Social in D.C.

The honorees are:

Fairfax County School Board member Karl Frisch, “the first openly LGBTQ person elected to local office in Fairfax County and the only out school board member in Virginia.”

Diana Fitz, an advocate for the LGBTQ+ and immigrant community at Ayuda and the longtime director of Latinx affairs at Casa Ruby.

Tarik Pierce, a fixture in the local LGBTQ+ sports scene and a co-founder of Pub Crawlin’ for Tots, which collects money and toys for the Toys for Tots program.

Keith Pollard, an activist with a focus on providing resources and support for homeless LGBTQ people, especially teens.

Les Henderson, an activist whose work includes the documentation of the specific challenges her identity posed during her treatment for endometriosis.

Rev. Dr. Aaron B Wade, founding and senior pastor of The Community Church of Washington, D.C. — United Church of Christ.

The Bill Miles Award for Outstanding Volunteer Service will go to Deborah McQueen, a volunteer for the Capital Pride Alliance for 17 years.

The Presidential Award, for “extraordinary contributions and exemplary support of the LGBTQ+ community in the National Capital Region,” will go to the late NBC Washington anchor Wendy Rieger.