Are you ready to ride? Friday is Bike to Work Day

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

May 19, 2022, 1:39 PM

If you work in the D.C. area, Bike to Work Day wants you to start pedaling instead of pushing the gas pedal.

There are close to 100 pit stops in the D.C. region to help encourage you to take the leap and start your day in a healthy way.

The first 15,000 who register and attend at a pit stop by bike will receive a free T-shirt. There will also be free giveaways, food and beverages while supplies last.

The Bike to Work Day website has ways to find a buddy to ride with and a convoy to join to make your planning easier.

The organizers of the event encourage those without a bike to pick one up at one of the hundreds of Capital BikeShare stations in the D.C. area.

Bike to Work Day says there are plenty of benefits to riding a bike to work. Those include cost, exercise and a benefit to the environment.

You can register online on the Bike to Work Day website.

