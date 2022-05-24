RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia still bogged down in Ukraine 3 months later | Philippine President Duterte criticizes Putin | Russian sentenced for war crimes
‘Abundance of caution’: DC-area schools step up security presence

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

May 24, 2022, 10:48 PM

There’s been no reported threats to D.C. area schools, but out of what they say is an “abundance of caution,” there will be an increase in law enforcement presence Wednesday after a school shooting in Texas that killed several people, including children.

Among the schools that will ramp up security include:

DC schools

Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said there will be a “layered security and safety approach with school security guards and highly trained, youth-specific” D.C. police school resources officers.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County schools: Anne Arundel County police said they will have additional presence at school Tuesday to “help relieve anxiety of families, students and staff.”

Montgomery County schools: Montgomery County police community engagement officers will be continuously checking on schools.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state’s security team — including Maryland State Police and the Maryland Department of Emergency Management — will provide Texas officials additional support and assistance.

Virginia

Loudoun County schools: The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office will have an increased presence at elementary schools over the next several days.

Maryland’s and Virginia’s governors have expressed sympathy to the families and residents in Uvalde, Texas.

“Schools should never be a place of fear. No mom or dad should ever have to worry when they send their kids off to school whether they’ll come home safely,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered the state flags to be flown at half-staff at local, state and federal buildings in the commonwealth through Saturday at sunset.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

