FOX 5’s Sue Palka delivers ‘final weather forecast’

FOX 5's Sue Palka, a familiar face to D.C.-area television viewers, delivered her last regularly scheduled weather forecast Wednesday night.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka, who worked at WTTG for 36 years, announced her retirement back in January.

She told viewers of Wednesday night’s 10 p.m. news program: “I am profoundly humbled by the trust you have shown in me and you have my everlasting gratitude.”

The TV station, which named its weather center in her honor, produced a montage of Palka from years past, mixed with well-wishes from colleagues.

Despite what FOX 5 is calling her “final weather forecast,” Palka is expected to begin doing occasional feature reporting for the station, along with regular live TV appearances this summer.

Palka began forecasting the weather on WTTG back in 1985. At the time, one of the station’s anchors was Maury Povich.

He announced his retirement from hosting his national talk show after 31 years on Monday.

WTOP’s Lauren Hamilton contributed to this report.