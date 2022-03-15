RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Fighting continues as sides plan talks | Anti-war protest on live Russian state TV | US warns China on Russian support | How to help
Home » Local News » A scoop in your…

A scoop in your poop: How DC, Va. plan to use wastewater to track COVID spread

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

March 15, 2022, 4:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

D.C. and Virginia have plans to ramp up their COVID-19 wastewater surveillance programs in the coming weeks, providing a tool that experts say allows health officials to get a pulse on community transmission before hospitals see a spike in patients.

The process enables thousands of people to be screened at a time, by looking for biomarkers of the coronavirus in wastewater, said Rekha Singh, wastewater surveillance program manager at the Virginia Department of Health. The virus can be detected in wastewater between six and 15 days before a confirmed clinical case.

Virginia, Singh said, has 25 wastewater treatment plants across the state, enabling health officials to monitor about 1/3 of the population through the surveillance. Six of the sites will be in Northern Virginia, including one in Alexandria, Singh said.

In D.C., Anil Mangla, the city’s state epidemiologist, said the infrastructure is in place for its surveillance program to launch within the next month.

A Maryland Department of Health spokesperson didn’t respond to an inquiry regarding whether the state was planning to monitor wastewater.

The wastewater programs are slated to begin at a time that coronavirus levels across the D.C. region remain low. By getting the initiative underway, experts will easily be able to detect any change in community transmission.

“It’s cost-effective, it’s independent of personal actions like testing, and it can track trends,” Singh with VDH said. “It can provide data in advance of patient case data, and the science is advancing everyday.”

The local efforts come more than a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that wastewater sites across the country would begin sending water samples to labs to detect the presence of the coronavirus.

The wastewater samples are representative of the community, Singh said, because they can capture both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, allowing infections to be detected even if someone doesn’t take a test. As more at-home tests are used, there’s a chance results aren’t reported, leaving a gap in the data, she said.

“This can help us in sharing an early warning signal to the COVID task force, and they can better prepare the hospitals and they can deploy the resources in particular areas based on our viral load data,” Singh said.

While now being used for COVID-19 detection, Singh said wastewater has also been used to detect polio and other diseases. In Virginia, health officials are investigating whether the same method can help detect influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, antibiotic resistance and opioid use.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant is funding the department’s COVID-19 surveillance efforts.

The University of Virginia used wastewater testing previously during the pandemic, and both Singh and Mangla in D.C. said it can be useful to detect virus prevalence in congregate settings.

Singh said the process is limited in some ways because information can only be collected for the portion of the population that has sewage flow into the wastewater treatment plants being tested. It also may collect data from visitors to a neighborhood.

In the coming weeks, the Virginia Department of Health will launch a dashboard with wastewater data that, once live, will be updated weekly. D.C. hopes to have its program ready to launch in April.

“If you know [more spread] is happening, you can already be really proactive in trying to make sure people are vaccinated, people are tested, therapies ready and start doing mitigation protocols within those areas.” Mangla said. “It’s almost like that next phase of surveillance that many states are going to implement and continue as we go into this new phase.”

Scott Gelman

Scott Gelman is a digital editor and writer for WTOP. A South Florida native, Scott graduated from the University of Maryland in 2019. During his time in College Park, he worked for The Diamondback, the school’s student newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

House Dems seek probe of USPS plan for new mail truck fleet

Congress taps brakes on DoD project to reform IT funding

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up