‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ surprises DC area Uber driver who was stuck on I-95 during snowstorm

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 5, 2022, 10:46 AM

When Uber driver Davante Williams picked up a teenager from Union Station in D.C. to drive her to Williamsburg, Virginia, in early Jan., he thought nothing of it.

“I did not look at any weather. I didn’t even get any weather alerts,” Williams said.

He told host Mario Lopez, who was filling in as host of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” that about 20 miles after picking his young passenger up, they got stuck.

“I see red lights. We’re sitting for hours and hours and hours. Not moving at all,” Williams told Lopez.

They were stuck in the snowstorm backup on I-95 that left some drivers stranded for more than 24 hours.

But Williams was lucky and about five hours in to the ordeal he saw a way to turn around. He headed back to D.C. and paid for a hotel room for the teenage girl.

“I looked back at my passenger and I said, ‘hey, please call your parents, let them know that we’re headed back into D.C.,” Williams said.

Lopez celebrated his actions.

“My man, you’re going way above the five stars right here. This is next level,” Lopez said as the audience cheered.

Mario and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” along with partner Tisbest, surprised Williams with a $10,000 check for his actions that day.

“Oh, gosh, I’m just overwhelmed,” Williams said when they presented him with the check.

“Everything that I have done in life, I do it with not looking for any recognition. I just do it because that’s just me,” Williams said.

See the full clip of the segment on YouTube.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

