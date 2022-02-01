Metro bucks up with incentives to attract new bus drivers

As with many other employers, Metro has been facing staffing shortage during the pandemic, so the agency is offering up to $2,500 in incentives to fill nearly 70 positions.

Metro is digging deeper into its pocketbook in an effort to hire more bus drivers.

As with many other employers, the transit agency has been facing a staffing shortage during the pandemic, so Metro is offering up to $2,500 in incentives to fill nearly 70 positions.

“Metrobus is essential to the economic well-being of the region, connecting people to jobs, hospitals, stores and other activities. None of this would be possible without our bus operators,” Metro General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld said in a statement Tuesday.

“We want operators with a passion for customer service and who understand how much the job they do matters to the lives of people every day.”

A $1,000 signing bonus is available to new drivers.

Metro will also train unexperienced candidates, and those who finish the 10-week training will get $1,500 in bonus pay.

A commercial driver learner’s permit is required to start.

Salaries begin at more than $25 an hour after training. Drivers also get paid overtime and benefits (health care, retirement, paid time off), as well as free rides on Metro buses and trains.

More information on bus driver jobs can be found on Metro’s website.