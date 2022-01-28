NBC’s Lauryn Ricketts welcomes baby boy

One of the D.C. region's most recognizable weather authorities welcomed a baby boy Thursday morning. NBC Storm Team4 Meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts gave birth to her bundle of joy shortly after midnight.

The newborn clocked in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces, Ricketts posted to Facebook.

NBC said Ricketts and her husband have not yet decided on a name for the baby, but that everyone is “happy and healthy.”

“No name yet as my husband and I are between 2 names- he likes one, I like the other — hmmm I wonder who will come out on top of this discussion hahaha,” she wrote.

The baby is all the more special to Ricketts, who described her journey to childbirth as “incredibly long.”

She said her first son was stillborn in February 2020, and said she suffered another miscarriage during the pandemic. She was ultimately able to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization last May, after multiple unsuccessful attempts.

“Thank you again for everything from our incredible network of viewers and friends. And thank you to my amazing coworkers that have been in contact with me intimately for the last 2 years and have been so understanding, thoughtful, giving and just the most phenomenal people I have ever worked with,” Ricketts wrote.