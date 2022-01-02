Md. and Va. close COVID vaccination and testing sites due to incoming snowstorm

Maryland and Virginia are shutting down COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites Monday ahead of a winter storm that's expected to dump three to eight inches of snow of the D.C. region and impact traffic and public transportation.

The Virginia Department of Health said it’s closing all of its Community Vaccination Centers on Monday. Affected sites in Northern Virginia include the former Lord & Taylor store in Tysons Corner, the former Home Gallery store in Fredericksburg and the old Gander Mt. building in Woodbridge.

Anyone with appointments at those vaccine centers will be notified of the cancellation and can visit the Virginia Department of Health website to reschedule.

The health department said it will decide Monday afternoon whether to open the sites Tuesday.

The Maryland Department of Health is also closing a number of state-run testing and vaccination sites. The department said people should make sure any testing or vaccine site is open before visiting Monday, but announced the following sites will be closed:

Annapolis — corner of Bladen and Calvert streets

Anne Arundel County — Anne Arundel Medical Center

Baltimore City — State Center

Harford County — UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Prince George’s County — City of Praise Family Ministries

There may be changes to testing and vaccine operations Tuesday as well, Maryland’s health department warned.