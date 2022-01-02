CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » Local News » Md. and Va. close…

Md. and Va. close COVID vaccination and testing sites due to incoming snowstorm

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

January 2, 2022, 9:42 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland and Virginia are shutting down COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites Monday ahead of a winter storm that’s expected to dump three to eight inches of snow of the D.C. region and impact traffic and public transportation.

The Virginia Department of Health said it’s closing all of its Community Vaccination Centers on Monday. Affected sites in Northern Virginia include the former Lord & Taylor store in Tysons Corner, the former Home Gallery store in Fredericksburg and the old Gander Mt. building in Woodbridge.

Anyone with appointments at those vaccine centers will be notified of the cancellation and can visit the Virginia Department of Health website to reschedule.

The health department said it will decide Monday afternoon whether to open the sites Tuesday.

The Maryland Department of Health is also closing a number of state-run testing and vaccination sites. The department said people should make sure any testing or vaccine site is open before visiting Monday, but announced the following sites will be closed:

  • Annapolis — corner of Bladen and Calvert streets
  • Anne Arundel County — Anne Arundel Medical Center
  • Baltimore City — State Center
  • Harford County — UM Upper Chesapeake Health
  • Prince George’s County — City of Praise Family Ministries

There may be changes to testing and vaccine operations Tuesday as well, Maryland’s health department warned.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up