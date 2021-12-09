SoberRide returns to DC region Dec. 17

In an effort to combat drunk-driving deaths over the holiday season, the SoberRide program will be returning to the D.C. region this year.

The nonprofit Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) will offer the program from Dec. 17 through New Year’s Eve. SoberRide offers residents 21 and older, who have been drinking while celebrating the holidays, a free Lyft ride up to $15 in order to get home safely.

While the program is active, there is a six-hour period from 10 a.m. to 4 a.m. when Lyft users can find the offer in the “Promo” section of the Lyft app. A separate promo code will be available on SoberRide’s website and will be posted at 9 p.m. on Dec. 17, 24 and 31.

WRAP said it has provided over 80,000 free rides since it founded the SoberRide program in 1991. In 2019, over 1,100 D.C.-area residents used the program.

For those who need a little extra motivation to take advantage of the program, five city and state police agencies will be working together this year to get drunk drivers off area roadways.