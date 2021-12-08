DC-area campaign to prevent drunk driving aims to help drivers arrive alive to destinations

Consider yourself warned. Five city and state police agencies are working together to monitor the area around the southeast border of D.C. in a drunk-driving enforcement effort.

“Their message is ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,'” according to a news release from Maryland State Police on behalf of the initiative.

As part of a regionwide effort planned for December, police officers from D.C., Prince George’s County, Forest Heights, Seat Pleasant and the Maryland State Police will do border-to-border impaired driving enforcement on Dec. 9 and 10.

Extra patrols will be in place along Southern Avenue in southeast D.C. and along Indian Head Highway, Branch Avenue, Pennsylvania Avenue, Marlboro Pike and Central Avenue.

Prince George’s County in Maryland and D.C.’s Wards 7 and 8 have some of the region’s highest impaired driving fatalities and injuries, according to the release.

In the D.C. region, it’s illegal to drive with a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher.

Lives are at stake. More than 10,000 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2019, according to the last data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

And if you’re caught drinking driving, you could face jail time, lose your driver’s license, your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines and higher insurance rates.

“Our officers are committed to achieving a safer community, and our collective enforcement efforts are a part of the solution to eliminate drunk driving. It’s so important that drivers act responsibly not only during the holidays, but all the time,” said D.C. police Chief Robert Contee said in a statement.

Advice from the agencies includes designating a sober driver or planning to use public transportation. If you see impaired driving, contact local police. And if a friend is at risk of driving drunk, take the keys and get them home safely.

“The holidays are a special time of year for most, and we want our community members to enjoy this season. We need commitment from our drivers that they’ll keep the roads free of drunk drivers, so that everyone can have a safe holiday,” Prince George’s County police Chief of Police Malik Aziz said in a statement.

Later this month, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s SoberRide program will provide a free Lyft ride home of up to $15.