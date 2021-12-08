Snow chances for DC area limited to flurries, rain

Clouds over night kept it a little bit milder but still chilly for the D.C. area. But the first snowfall of the season won't make a significant impact. Here's what you need to know.

Meteorologists say the potential for “impactful snow” is very low, and whatever fall will be in the form of light snow or flurries likely between 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“It will be disorganized, quick, and mostly centered to our south, and unable to overcome temperatures that will climb above freezing and the extremely dry air,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

You can blame the lack of accumulation on the ground temperature for not dipping below freezing, according to Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell.

Add unfrozen ground and many treated roadways, any bands of light wet snow, very light rain and possibly some sleet mixed in will taper off Wednesday afternoon, leaving mostly wet roads and some very light, wet accumulation on untreated services.

However, it will be a chilly Wednesday, with temperatures moderate to above average by the end of the week. There are early indications of a system that could bring some needed rainfall this weekend.

Wednesday: Cloudy and cold with wet snow likely before noon. Light rain follows morning flurries. Chance of snow around 60%, but snow accumulations expected to be under one inch. Highs in upper 30s to nearing 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold, but dry and with a light breeze. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday: Cloudy and seasonably cold with a slight breeze. Some evening sprinkles are also expected. highs in mid to upper 50s.

