Iconic Dolle’s sign coming down in Rehoboth

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

December 15, 2021, 1:10 PM

The iconic Dolle’s Candyland sign on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk in Delaware is coming down Wednesday, after nearly 55 years in its current location.

The big orange sign went up in 1963, when the store was rebuilt after the Great Storm of 1962 completely destroyed the business.

Dolle’s Candyland has been a Rehoboth institution since 1926, sitting at the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the boardwalk since 1927.

Dolle’s closed its doors on Jan. 31 when its lease expired.

The store, known for its salt water taffy, caramel corn and chocolates, moved to a new location between Louis Pizza and Thrashers Fries, about 50 feet from the old location, becoming part of Ibach’s Candy by the Sea.

The 35-foot-long sign could potentially end up at the Rehoboth Beach Museum, reports NBC 10 in Philadelphia.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

