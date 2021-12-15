Iconic Dolle’s sign coming down in Rehoboth

The iconic Dolle's sign on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk is coming down Wednesday.

The iconic Dolle’s Candyland sign on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk in Delaware is coming down Wednesday, after nearly 55 years in its current location.

The big orange sign went up in 1963, when the store was rebuilt after the Great Storm of 1962 completely destroyed the business.

Dolle’s Candyland has been a Rehoboth institution since 1926, sitting at the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the boardwalk since 1927.

Dolle’s closed its doors on Jan. 31 when its lease expired.

The store, known for its salt water taffy, caramel corn and chocolates, moved to a new location between Louis Pizza and Thrashers Fries, about 50 feet from the old location, becoming part of Ibach’s Candy by the Sea.

Mom caught a crew removing the massive Dolles sign from above the Rehoboth Boardwalk. End of an era. pic.twitter.com/IXqFLayNDX — Megan Cloherty (@ClohertyWTOP) December 15, 2021

The 35-foot-long sign could potentially end up at the Rehoboth Beach Museum, reports NBC 10 in Philadelphia.