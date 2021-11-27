HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | Your Small Business Saturday shopping guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Home » Local News » Woman dies after being…

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on GW Parkway south of Key Bridge

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

November 27, 2021, 12:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on the George Washington Parkway near the Key Bridge early Saturday morning, according to police.

Shortly before 3 a.m., U.S. Park Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of the GW Parkway south of the Key Bridge, which connects D.C. and Virginia.

On arrival, the U.S. Park Police and the Arlington County Fire Department found an unresponsive 58-year-old woman in the roadway, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man driving the vehicle that struck the woman remained at the scene and police said he is cooperating with the investigation.

The roadway was reopened about 4 hours later, police said.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Washington, DC News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Federal agencies close to 100% compliance with vaccine mandate as enforcement begins

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up