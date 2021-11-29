How to help on #GivingTuesday in DC

Now that you’ve gobbled turkey on Thanksgiving and treated yourself on Black Friday, it’s time to give to organizations that help the needy on Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is recognized as a global generosity movement.

The Catalogue for Philanthropy: Greater Washington has ideas for charities in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

You can also use the WTOP Live Local page as your local charity marketplace.

Here are some organizations to consider.

So Other Might Eat

SOME serves D.C.’s poor and homeless by providing food, clothing and health services. The group also offers services to try and break the cycle of poverty, including affordable housing, job training and addiction treatment. Donate here.

Feed the Fridge

Feed the Fridge is an effort to bring nourishment where there is hunger while helping small, local restaurants stay in business. Donate here.

Charlie’s Place

This organization serves breakfast and bagged lunches to homeless and low-income people in Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan. They also offer other services such as hair cuts, clothing and job referrals. Donate here.

CareerCatchers

Since 2007, CareerCatchers (CC) in Montgomery County, Maryland, has been coaching to over 2,500 of the area’s most vulnerable citizens using a personalized and multiple touchpoint approach similar to that used by professional career coaches. Donate here.

FACETS

This organization rehouses the homeless in Fairfax County, Virginia who are often invisible in one of the richest counties in the region. They provide emergency shelter, food and work with individuals to end the cycle of poverty. Donate here.

The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command

The Salvation Army serves families and people in crisis living throughout the National Capital Area of DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. Donate here.

Red Cross

From survivors of more frequent and intense natural disasters, to patients in need of lifesaving blood, to military families in crisis, the Red Cross has a mission of alleviating human suffering when help can’t wait. Donate here.

Chesapeake Bay Foundation

The CBF advocates for a clean, healthy Chesapeake Bay using education and litigation. The organization has a Giving Tuesday goal of $25,000. Donate here.

Operation Renewed Hope Foundation

ORHF aims to end veteran homelessness in the D.C. region by helping homeless veterans procure stable housing, use transportation and other services. Donate here.

Bethany House of Northern Virginia

Located in Fairfax County, this organization serves the D.C. region by providing shelter and support to women and children escaping domestic violence. Donate here.

American Heart Association

When you donate to the American Heart Association, you’re joining the fight against our nation’s No. 1 and No. 5 killers — heart disease and stroke. Your donation helps fund lifesaving research, advocate for better health, improve patient care and reach at-risk populations. Donate here.

Academy of Hope Adult Public Charter School

Academy of Hope provides Adult Basic Education, aiming to equip students with real-world skills in technology, math, reading, and writing to obtain their GEDs and prepare for career pathways. Donate here.

Yellow Ribbon Fund

Based in Bethesda, Maryland, YRF helps veterans by providing free transitional housing, support for veterans’ caregivers and college scholarships. Donate here.

Greater D.C. Diaper Bank

With distribution centers all over the D.C. area, this organization provides diapers to low-income families with the hope of making sure no one has to decide whether to feed their family or diaper their baby. Donate here.

Give Local Together has links to dozens of other charities online.

And in addition, FoodPantries.org has even more.

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.