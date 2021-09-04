CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Local News » Sale of Md. land,…

Sale of Md. land, former site of African American burial site, is on hold

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

September 4, 2021, 12:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Montgomery County, Maryland, judge has temporarily blocked the $51 million sale of land that includes a historic African American cemetery and the Westwood Tower Apartments in Bethesda, Maryland.

The Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition said part of the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery, lies beneath the parking lot of the building, which it says never should have been built back in the 1960s

The Coalition filed a lawsuit against the sale on Aug. 12, claiming it violated state law.

The temporary restraint forbids the sale of the land until after a preliminary injunction on the matter is held Sept. 27.

Montgomery County Judge Karla Smith writes in her order, “Many of the individuals buried at Moses African Cemetery were freed slaves or people who had worked on one or more of the four plantations in the River Road area of Montgomery County prior to the Civil War.”

The land was used in the early 1900s for a burial ground but was sold in the 1950s to construct the 212-apartment complex, Montgomery County Media reported.

Montgomery County’s Housing Opportunities Commission owns the property and apartment building. The commission uses the rental income to cover costs of the agency.

Rev. Dr. Segun Adebayo, Macedonia Baptist Church pastor and a plaintiff in the suit, said in a statement that the restraining order is “another small but crucial first step toward racial justice for the living and the dead in Montgomery County.”

Community advocates have been fighting against the sale of the property for nearly four years.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters and republished with permission. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up