Pregnant woman injured in DC shooting found in Maryland

Police are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a shooting that started in D.C., ending with the victim located in Maryland.

It happened Sunday on the 6000 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast. Police responded to the area around 1:45 p.m. for the report of gunshots.

They found a woman in Prince George’s County who had been shot, and she was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, a D.C. police news release said.

Police said the woman, who was later confirmed to be pregnant, was shot while sitting in her car, then she drove to a nearby McDonald’s.

The vehicle of interest is described as possibly a white newer model Toyota Camry, with a shattered rear window.

MPD seeks assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on 9/5/21 in the 6000 block of Eastern Ave., NE. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/zr0EVyIMIZ pic.twitter.com/sISEgHNH6g — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 6, 2021

Below is the area where shots were reported.

WTOP’s Michelle Murillo contributed to this report.