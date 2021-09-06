9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed | 3 guided millions through horror
Pregnant woman injured in DC shooting found in Maryland

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 6, 2021, 11:46 PM

Police are looking for a vehicle they say was involved in a shooting that started in D.C., ending with the victim located in Maryland.

It happened Sunday on the 6000 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast. Police responded to the area around 1:45 p.m. for the report of gunshots.

They found a woman in Prince George’s County who had been shot, and she was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, a D.C. police news release said.

Police said the woman, who was later confirmed to be pregnant, was shot while sitting in her car, then she drove to a nearby McDonald’s.

The vehicle of interest is described as possibly a white newer model Toyota Camry, with a shattered rear window.

Below is the area where shots were reported.

WTOP’s Michelle Murillo contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

