Pfizer vaccine booster shots available across DC region

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

September 27, 2021, 7:56 AM

If you need a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, you can now go get it in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. This comes after the CDC recommended the third Pfizer-BioNTech shot for select individuals.

In both D.C. and Maryland, all you have to do is “self-attest,” or self-report that you need a booster shot. This means no proof is needed to obtain the third dose. D.C.’s health department said it will help ensure there are no additional barriers to get the shot.

On Friday, D.C. Health and Mayor Muriel Bowser encouraged residents that are able to get the booster to visit one of 153 locations currently offering the Pfizer vaccine for their third dose. D.C. also offers residents home vaccinations.

The Maryland Department of Health issued a directive Friday that updated their booster guidance.

The new guidance said: “All providers shall offer a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer primary series to individuals in light of the following considerations, based on the CDC’s Sept. 23, 2021, recommendations.”

Per the Maryland Department of Health, the CDC now recommends:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings;
  • People aged 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions;
  • People aged 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions based on their individual benefits and risks, and;
  • People aged 18 to 64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting based on their individual benefits and risks.

Montgomery County, Maryland, has announced it will expand vaccination efforts to meet the demand for boosters.

“We are gearing up to increase what we’re doing to help meet that demand,” Sean O’Donnell, with the county’s health and human services department, said during a Friday town hall meeting.

Though no official guidance has been announced by the Virginia Department of Health, their website shows booster shots are also available to people eligible for it.

“Virginia welcomes the decision from the CDC to support booster shots for certain people who previously received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine,” Virginia’s vaccine coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, said in a statement.

“VDH has been working with its vaccination partners — pharmacies, health care providers, hospitals and other institutions — to prepare for this rollout. We are confident that we will have enough supply, and that access will be widely available.”

The statement also stated they will establish additional vaccination sites to handle the demand.

To find a location near you for the booster, visit vaccines.gov.

