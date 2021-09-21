Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Local News » Fairfax Co. police chief…

Fairfax Co. police chief warns of deadly drugs after 6 people overdose in Falls Church

Joshua Barlow | jbarlow@wtop.com

September 21, 2021, 3:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfax County, Virginia, Police Chief Kevin Davis on Tuesday said six people overdosed in the predawn hours in Falls Church, and warned that a potentially fatal batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl might still be circulating in the area.

All six victims, who ranged in age from 23 to 35, survived, although one victim is still “clinging to life” in a hospital, Davis said. They were found at a residence in the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near South George Mason Drive, a little after 3 a.m.

The mother of one of the victims, who lived in the apartment, saw the six had become unconscious and non-responsive and called 911.

Police and fire personnel administered Narcan, an emergency medication used to treat opioid overdose.

Davis said the six had consumed a potentially deadly batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl after returning from Babylon Cafe, in Alexandria.

Davis said that the white powder found at the scene is being analyzed, but police believe it was cocaine laced with fentanyl. He warned that the same batch of drugs may still be in distribution in the community.

Joshua Barlow

Joshua Barlow is a writer, composer, and producer who has worked for CGTN, Atlantic Public Media, and National Public Radio. He lives in Northeast Washington, D.C., where he pays attention to developments in his neighborhood, economic issues, and social justice.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD planning to create big data platform to better understand supply chain risks

Pentagon eyes allied Defense Production Act expansion to shore up critical supply chains

Continuing resolution would keep agencies running through Dec. 3

National Secure Data Service takes shape as advisory committee drafts report to OMB

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up