Fairfax Co. police chief warns of deadly drugs after 6 people overdose in Falls Church

Fairfax County, Virginia, Police Chief Kevin Davis on Tuesday said six people overdosed in the predawn hours in Falls Church, and warned that a potentially fatal batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl might still be circulating in the area.

All six victims, who ranged in age from 23 to 35, survived, although one victim is still “clinging to life” in a hospital, Davis said. They were found at a residence in the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near South George Mason Drive, a little after 3 a.m.

The mother of one of the victims, who lived in the apartment, saw the six had become unconscious and non-responsive and called 911.

Police and fire personnel administered Narcan, an emergency medication used to treat opioid overdose.

Davis said the six had consumed a potentially deadly batch of cocaine laced with fentanyl after returning from Babylon Cafe, in Alexandria.

Davis said that the white powder found at the scene is being analyzed, but police believe it was cocaine laced with fentanyl. He warned that the same batch of drugs may still be in distribution in the community.