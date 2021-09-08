9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Effort to resettle Afghan refugees in DC region gets much needed financial lift

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

September 8, 2021, 5:52 PM

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is sending hundreds of thousands of dollars to a social services organization that’s facing a financial funding gap in the effort to resettle refugees arriving from Afghanistan.

The Federation’s United Jewish Endowment Fund (UJEF) is partnering with Lutheran Social Services National Capital Area (LSSNCA) by providing $650,000 in financial support.

The money is coming their way after LSSNCA cited the need for $1.8 million in additional money to continue efforts, which includes housing, employment support, transportation and food.

“This generous funding through Federation’s UJEF comes at a critical time, as we are significantly scaling up our operations to resettle Afghan Allies and their families in the D.C. region,” said CEO of LSSNCA Kristyn Peck.

According to the Federation, some 500 Afghan refugees were resettled during the month of August, with another 500 expected to arrive in need of help in September.

“Across multiple faiths, the concept of welcoming the stranger is a core tenet,” Gil Preuss, Federation CEO, said in a news release. “This role takes on additional urgency during life-threatening situations like today’s in Afghanistan.”

The Federation suggests that more money will be coming to LSS to help close the funding gap.

“Many of the immigrants seeking to resettle here have supported the United States in Afghanistan, and need our help now,” Preuss said.

