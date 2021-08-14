The heat is off: Cloudy, rainy start to weekend in DC area

The D.C. area will finally see some relief from the steamy temperatures that saw triple-digit heat indexes during the workweek, but will there be a break from the severe storms that accompanied the high temperatures? Here's what you need to know.

Micaela Montelara plays as Korey Bissonnette runs with his son Max Bissonnette in the fountain at Georgetown Waterfront Park during a heatwave on August 13, 2021, in Washington, DC. – July was the hottest month ever recorded, according to data released, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on August 13, 2021. The combined land- and ocean-surface temperature around the world, according to NOAA, was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit (0.93°C) above the 20th century average of 60.4F (15.7°C) since record-keeping started 142 years ago. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI A woman walks with an umbrella at the U.S. Capitol building where temperatures neared 100-degrees across the region for a third day in a row on August 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Heat domes in Pacific Northwest and the East have been generating a wide expanse of abnormally high temperatures that have put 150 million Americans under alert. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla A man walks with an umbrella at the U.S. Capitol building where temperatures neared 100-degrees across the region for a third day in a row on August 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Heat domes in Pacific Northwest and the East have been generating a wide expanse of abnormally high temperatures that have put 150 million Americans under alert. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla Korey Bissonnette plays with his son Max Bissonnette in the fountain at Georgetown Waterfront Park during a heatwave on August 13, 2021, in Washington, DC. – July was the hottest month ever recorded, according to data released, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on August 13, 2021. The combined land- and ocean-surface temperature around the world, according to NOAA, was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit (0.93°C) above the 20th century average of 60.4F (15.7°C) since record-keeping started 142 years ago. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI People rest in the sunlight on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building where temperatures neared 100-degrees across the region for a third day in a row on August 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. Heat domes in Pacific Northwest and the East have been generating a wide expanse of abnormally high temperatures that have put 150 million Americans under alert. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla Micaela Montelara plays in the fountain at Georgetown Waterfront Park during a heatwave on August 13, 2021, in Washington, DC. – July was the hottest month ever recorded, according to data released, by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on August 13, 2021. The combined land- and ocean-surface temperature around the world, according to NOAA, was 1.67 degrees Fahrenheit (0.93°C) above the 20th century average of 60.4F (15.7°C) since record-keeping started 142 years ago. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI People exercise on the National Mall as temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees Fahrenheit on August 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The DC metropolitan region is under a heat advisory as a third day of extreme heat and humidity hits the nation’s capital. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch People watch the sunrise from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees Fahrenheit on August 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The DC metropolitan region is under a heat advisory as a third day of extreme heat and humidity hits the nation’s capital. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch A person cools off in the fountain at the World War II Memorial as temperatures are expected to reach near 100 degrees Fahrenheit on August 13, 2021 in Washington, DC. The DC metropolitan region is under a heat advisory as a third day of extreme heat and humidity hits the nation’s capital. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch Kids cool down in a waterfall at Yards Park in Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2021, as an extreme heat wave hits the region. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) AFP via Getty Images/OLIVIER DOULIERY Kids cool down in the water at Yards Park in Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2021, as an extreme heat wave hits the region. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) AFP via Getty Images/OLIVIER DOULIERY A person rides their bike through a fountain as temperatures reached 97 degrees on Aug. 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C. A recently released climate report from the United Nations predicts that the world will continue to warm with devastating heat waves, floods and fires becoming more frequent. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch A woman puts her feet in the water at the National World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Aug. 12, 2021, as a heat wave continues in the area, with the National Weather Service issuing a heat advisory for extreme temperatures and high humidity. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) AFP via Getty Images/OLIVIER DOULIERY People walk along the National Mall as temperatures reached 97 degrees on Aug. 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C. A recently released climate report from the United Nations predicts that the world will continue to warm with devastating heat waves, floods and fires becoming more frequent. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch A child cools off in a fountain as temperatures reached 97 degrees on Aug. 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C. A recently released climate report from the United Nations predicts that the world will continue to warm with devastating heat waves, floods and fires becoming more frequent. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch A person sunbaths on the National Mall as temperatures reached 97 degrees on Aug. 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch A man escapes the heat while sitting in the shadow cast by the Washington Monument on the National Mall where temperatures neared 100 degrees across the region for a second day in a row on Aug. 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Heat domes in Pacific Northwest and the East are generating a wide expanse of abnormally high temperatures that have put 150 million Americans under alert. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla With the U.S. Capitol in the background, tourists walk in the shadow cast by the Washington Monument on the National Mall where temperatures neared 100-degrees across the region for a second day in a row on Aug. 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla People cool off in the shade on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial as temperatures reached 97 degrees on Aug. 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch People walk toward the Washington Monument on the National Mall where temperatures neared 100 degrees across the region for a second day in a row on Aug. 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Getty Images/Chip Somodevilla A person relaxes in the shade of a tree on the the National Mall as temperatures reached 97 degrees on Aug. 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) Getty Images/Kevin Dietsch ( 1 /21) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The D.C. area will finally see some relief from the steamy temperatures that saw triple-digit heat indexes during the workweek, but will there be a break from the severe storms that accompanied the high temperatures? Here’s what you need to know.

A cold front follows the storms that hit the area Friday night. It will bring more showers and storms with potential heavy rain Saturday afternoon, but not before another hot start to the day where temperatures will flirt with hitting 90 degrees.

By around 3 p.m., StormTeam4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said storm activity will enter the area. It will hover over the region until 10 p.m., producing anywhere from showers to strong and even severe storms, though won’t be as intense as Friday’s weather.

“Damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy downpours are going to be the primary threats once again this afternoon and evening, however, I do not expect the widespread severe weather that we saw Friday night,” Ricketts said.

She added that she is concerned about flooding due to heavy rain, primarily on the eastern side of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

However, the clouds and the showers mean that the area will avoid the scorching temperatures of the past few days.

“The heat wave will be over,” StormTeam4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

Temperatures will settle into the 60s and 70s overnight Saturday as the humidity begins to decline, per Ricketts.

Northwesterly winds will start to dry out the area on Sunday bringing in not just more seasonable temperatures, but also much more comfortable levels of humidity.

Forecast

Saturday morning : Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

: Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday : Cloudy and very humid but not as hot. Showers and thunderstorms developing, some with heavy rainfall, especially south of D.C. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

: Cloudy and very humid but not as hot. Showers and thunderstorms developing, some with heavy rainfall, especially south of D.C. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday : Morning showers ending then a mix of clouds and sun. Seasonably warm and turning less humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

: Morning showers ending then a mix of clouds and sun. Seasonably warm and turning less humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Monday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.