Pentagon on lockdown after report of shots fired near Metro, multiple people hurt

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after a report of gunshots near the Metro station nearby. An official Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

Police block off an entrance to the Pentagon following reports of multiple gun shots fired on a bus platform near the facility’s Metro station Tuesday, Aug, 3 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf) AP/Kevin Wolf Multiple people were seen on the ground near a Metrobus being treated by first responders. Courtesy Dave Statter/Statter911 Pentagon police officers walk near the facility’s Metro station, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station. Two people familiar with the shooting, which occurred on a Metro bus platform at the Pentagon, said at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. (AP Photos/Sagar Meghani) AP/Sagar Meghani ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

The Pentagon was on lockdown Tuesday morning after gunshots outside the nearby Metro station and reports of multiple people hurt.

An official Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity.”

Shortly before noon, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which acts as the police force for the Pentagon, referred to the area near the Metro entrance and bus platform area as an “active crime scene,” but said the scene is secure.

The scene of the incident is secure. It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

The Arlington County Fire and EMS Department said they encountered multiple patients at the scene, but did not provide further information on their condition, other than to say all the victims had been taken to the hospital.

Safety advocate Dave Statter, who is a former reporter and runs the Statter911 blog and Twitter account, said he heard up to a dozen gunshots at about 10:38 a.m.

From his high-rise in Arlington with a view of the Pentagon, he said he saw Pentagon Force Protection Agency officers “converging” on the Pentagon Transit Center after the sound of the gunfire.

Statter captured video showing what appeared to be two people on the ground near a Metrobus being treated by first responders.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, the AP reported. Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter.”

Metro delays

The incident has spurred a series of Metro delays.

For now, Blue and Yellow line trains are temporarily bypassing the Pentagon station for the police investigation, Metro said. Service is suspended on parts of the Blue, Yellow and Green Lines.

Trains on the Orange, Silver and Blue Lines are temporarily bypassing L’Enfant Plaza.

On the Blue Line, service is suspended between Pentagon City and Arlington Cemetery. On the Yellow Line, service is suspended between Pentagon City and Mount Vernon Square.

On the Green Line, service is suspended between Navy Yard and Mount Vernon Square.

WTOP’s Acacia James and The Associated Press contributed to this report.