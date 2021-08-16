CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Local News » Md., Va. governors ‘ready…

Md., Va. governors ‘ready and willing’ to take in more Afghan refugees

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

August 16, 2021, 4:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The governors of Maryland and Virginia both said on Monday that their states are “ready and willing” to take in more refugees from Afghanistan as the situation there continues to deteriorate.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said in a statement Monday that the state will take in at least 180 Afghan nationals in the next few weeks as part of Operation Allies Refuge, a program that provides Special Immigrant Visas for Afghans and Iraqis who have helped Americans in translation, security and similar roles during the occupations of their countries.

Maryland already ranks fourth in the nation in SIV arrivals, Hogan said: “Maryland receives more of these SIVs than nearly any other state, and we stand ready and willing to receive more. It is the least we can do.”

He added, “Many of these Afghan citizens — our allies — bravely risked their lives to provide invaluable support for many years to our efforts, as interpreters and support staff, and we have a moral obligation to help them.”

Hogan said the “chaotic and heartbreaking scenes out of Afghanistan over the last several days” was the result of “a rushed and irresponsible withdrawal.”

The governor said the resettlement of SIV refugees was being handled by the Maryland Office for Refugees and Asylees, and said anyone who needed help, or knew someone who did, should get in contact with them.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a tweet Monday that he had met with Afghans at Fort Lee, and said he was coordinating with D.C. on efforts. “We’re ready and willing to take thousands more” people, Northam said.

“Virginia will continue to serve as a safe harbor,” he added.

WTOP has contacted D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office to see if it had any plans to take in Afghan refugees.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | World News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

SBA sees Biden executive orders as opportunity to increase equity in small business contracts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up