2 DC region teams square off in quest to make Little League World Series

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

August 10, 2021, 4:10 AM

Two D.C.-area teams are playing in a regional tournament this week, hoping to make it to the Little League World Series later this month.

One team is from D.C., and they’re called Capitol City Little League. The other team is from Montgomery County, Maryland, and they are called the Montgomery County Little League, or MoCo LoCo. Both teams lost their first game in the double elimination tournament.

Craig Dober coaches Montgomery County. He said his players had a great attitude after the loss. “You know we had the first game, and they just brushed it off, you know, and went to the pool afterward, and went swimming and had a good time.”

Capitol City’s coach is Nicole Bates. Only about 25% of kid sport coaches are female nationwide.

The winner of the game moves forward for a chance to make it to the Little League World Series. The loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Dober said even though the teams are rivals, they have become friendly over the summer.

“We’ve had some friendly scrimmages and matchups and got to know each other. So, and we’ve been hanging out here on this facility here in Connecticut. So it should be a fun game,” Dober said.

The game is Tuesday at 4 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.

Kyle Cooper

Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.

