Clouds, heat, humidity kick of weekend after effects of Elsa batter DC area

The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa may make a quick exit out of the D.C. area but not before bringing rain and wind overnight. Here's what you need to know.

Overnight tornado warnings were issued for parts of St. Mary’s and Calvert counties in Maryland. A tornado watch for southeast Maryland expired at 12:15 a.m.

A flash flood warning for parts of St. Mary’s County expired at 1 a.m. The cancelation of the warning came after the area survived the strongest weather from Elsa as the storm headed out of the region, Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said.

“We saw torrential downpours today. We saw tornado watches out in southern Maryland and that is where we are watching the flash flooding concerns,” Bermensolo said.

Rain expects to end before 5 a.m. Friday, and in the wake of the storm, it will be cloudy with limited sun and plenty of heat and humidity, with highs approaching 90 degrees, Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said.

“We may see a few afternoon storms as a weak cold front traverses the area, but it will not be a wash,” Prinzivalli said.

Elsa marched through eastern Virginia Thursday night, spreading bands of heavy rainfall, gusty winds and brought the possibility of tornadoes. Communities south and east of D.C., including Southern Maryland, the Eastern Shore and the Northern Neck in Virginia felt the greatest impact of the storm.

11:30pm: Tropical Storm Elsa is making is closest approach to southern Maryland with gusty winds, torrential rainfall that could cause flash flooding, and perhaps a brief tornado. The storm will be pulling away between 1 and 3 AM. pic.twitter.com/xxwFAtZPSD — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 9, 2021

Some of the damages reported included downed trees and power lines as heavy rain brought a risk of flash flooding east of Interstate 95, where a flash flood watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Friday, Prinzivalli said.

Forecast

The weekend will start pleasant before heat and humidity return with the risk of storms. Saturday will have partly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s with lower humidity.

However, a warm front will push toward the area Sunday, bringing more clouds and heat and humidity. Highs will soar to near 90 degrees with a risk of a few late-day thunderstorms.

Friday Morning: Early heavy rain south and east of D.C. Rain to stop after 6 a.m. Highs: mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Very warm, humid, and breezy. Scattered on-and-off thunderstorms. Highs: upper 80s to near 90.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Seasonably very warm but not as humid. Highs: mid- to upper 80s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Hotter and more humid. Scattered PM thunderstorms. Highs: upper 80s to near 90.

Monday: Warm and a chance of storms. Highs: upper 60s.

Current weather

Outages