Woman dies after Dewey Beach deck collapses

Police and officials in Dewey Beach, Delaware, are continuing to investigate after a 57-year-old woman from South Webster, Ohio, died following a deck collapse on Memorial Day.

The woman died the morning after the collapse at a hospital in Newark, police said.

Police said they responded to the third-floor balcony collapse on Read Avenue around 4:50 p.m. on Monday.

The woman, and another who is 47, fell about 10 feet to the balcony below.

Both women were initially taken to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes, but were later transferred to Christiana Care in Newark.

The older woman’s condition deteriorated throughout the night, and she died around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the younger woman suffered multiple fractures.