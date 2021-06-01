CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: 70% of Md. adults have had at least 1 COVID-19 shot | Restrictions still apply at some summer camps | Manassas schools receive $14 million in relief funds
Search for missing man in Potomac River suspended

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

June 1, 2021, 1:15 AM

The search for a man missing in the Potomac River ended Monday night.

Montgomery and Fairfax counties rescue crews began searching the waters around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

For nearly 2 hours, rescue boats scoured the Potomac River between Carderock and the American Legion Bridge. Montgomery County Fire spokesperson Pete Piringer confirmed on Twitter that a U.S. Park Police helicopter also assisted with the search. 

Emergency crews did find the man’s “personal items” south of the bridge, but not the missing swimmer.

Rescue officials said Montgomery County police are taking over the investigation. 

Below is a map of the area where the search occurred.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

