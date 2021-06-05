Plane overruns runway at Reagan National

A Frontier Airlines plane slid off the end of the runway at Ronald Reagan National Airport Friday night.

A Frontier Airlines plane slid off the end of the runway at Reagan National Airport Friday night.

Flight 538 from Denver was arriving at the airport at about 10:30 p.m. when the incident happened, Micah Lillard of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said.

The A320 Airbus had landed before stopping in a grassy area off the end of Runway 1. A Frontier Airlines spokesperson said 151 passengers and six crewmembers were on board. Passengers left the aircraft using its stairs and were bused to the terminal after midnight.

Passenger Samuel Rodier told WTOP that the flight was delayed in arriving to D.C. As the plane prepared to land at the airport, he said it came down fast and “a little bit hot,” which made it harder to slow down.

“It was a little bit scary for the passenger next to me; this is their first time flying,” Roider said. “So it was a little bit scary. We had to like grab the seat in front of us because of all the shaking and the haltering.”

Rodier thanked the crew and pilot for speaking to all the passengers and keeping them updated on when they would get off the plane.

Everyone, everyone to save. And we’re we’re glad we made it in safely and we’re we’re grateful The pilot was able to pull it off.

There are no reported injuries on the flight. Runway 1/19 has been closed to air traffic while officials investigate the scene, Lillard said.

It is unknown what caused the plane to go off the road.

WTOP has reached out to Arlington Fire and EMS for additional information.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.