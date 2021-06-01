Parking enforcement, rail changes start for DC region commuters

There are some big changes for D.C. area commuters starting on Tuesday.

D.C. parking tickets will start to be given out again on June 1. Parking enforcement was relaxed during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, vehicle towing and associated fines will begin again. Also, street sweeping rules are in effect and vehicles must display valid D.C. registration and inspection stickers.

And it will cost a more for a permit.

Residential parking permit fees are also increasing, from $35 to $50 for the first vehicle after June 1, a second vehicle will be $75 and a third will be $100.

Another big change is on the Virginia Railway Express, as full service begins on Tuesday as well.

Remember to grab your mask if you’re headed on the VRE as they are still required.

A couple of changes for the rail are on the Fredericksburg Line, which will operate on a seasonal schedule and on Amtrak’s Step-Up program, which will still be suspended.