CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC offers new incentive to get vaccinated | Merriweather Post to offer vaccines | WNBA says 99% of players fully vaccinated | DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Local News » National Cathedral to host…

National Cathedral to host funeral for Va. Sen. Warner; Biden to speak

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

June 23, 2021, 9:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Washington National Cathedral will host the funeral for longtime Virginia Sen. John Warner on Wednesday.

The service is expected to start at 11 a.m.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to attend, according to the White House. Biden also will deliver remarks.

Numerous Virginia, military and Congressional leaders are expected to be in attendance as well, the Cathedral said.

“In life, Sen. Warner served his faith and his country in many capacities: first as a service member in uniform and later as a career public servant who made it a point to reach out to others across the aisle,” the Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of Washington National Cathedral, said in a release.

“We are especially saddened by his loss as one of our own from the Cathedral Close; beginning his education as a student at St. Albans, Sen. Warner was and forever will be a member of the Cathedral community. He will be missed dearly, by us and by all.”

Warner died on May 26 in his Alexandria home. He was 94.

His wife, Jeanne, and daughter, Virginia, were by his side when he died of heart failure.

Warner was a World War II Navy veteran who made foreign policy and military matters his top concern across nearly four decades of public service, and is remembered as a centrist Republican who earned the respect of members of both parties.

He served in the Senate from 1979 until January 2009, when he retired. Read Warner’s letter to Virginians when he announced his retirement plans.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this report.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USPS still expects 'modest growth' for small packages as it proposes slower delivery

Census Bureau training 5 agencies to run 'do-it-yourself' data sprints

DOJ employees call on agency to keep pandemic workplace flexibilities for long haul

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up