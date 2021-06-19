George Mason University baseball player dies

George Mason University baseball player Sang Ho Baek of Salisbury, Maryland, has died at the age of 20.

Sang Ho Baek of Salisbury, Maryland, died on Saturday, June 12, according to the school’s athletics department.

While GMU did not release the cause of death, an obituary from the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury said 20-year-old died “suddenly from complications of a surgery.”

Our #MasonFamily mourns the loss of baseball student-athlete Sang Ho Baek. Sang will be remembered for his positive attitude, determination and love for the game. We extend our thoughts to Sang’s family, teammates, friends and all who knew him. 📝: https://t.co/fIMkydrTVx pic.twitter.com/CVf36xSZDC — Mason Athletics (@MasonAthletics) June 14, 2021

Baek graduated from James. M. Bennett High School in Salisbury in 2020, after helping the school win a state baseball championship in 2019.

He recently completed his freshman season with the George Mason University baseball team, appearing in seven games for the Patriots.

He made his collegiate debut against UMBC at Spuhler Field on March 12.

“We are devastated by the passing of Sang,” George Mason baseball head coach Bill Brown said in a statement.

“Sang was an incredible teammate who was loved by everyone associated with Mason baseball. He will be missed and forever cherished in our hearts. Right now, our thoughts are with Sang’s family at this unbearably difficult time.”