CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Home » Local News » Catholics are obliged to…

Catholics are obliged to attend Sunday Masses again starting this weekend

Sandy Kozel | skozel@wtop.com

June 26, 2021, 4:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Area Catholics who haven’t set foot in a church in more than a year are being asked to return.

As was announced by area bishops a few weeks ago, the dispensation from the in-person weekly obligation is lifted as of this weekend.

It was kind of a shock to the system back in March 2020, when Catholics were told that Masses were being suspended due to the pandemic. Most had never in their lifetimes known a time when churches closed their doors — or had the obligation to attend weekly services lifted.

Churches did accommodate their parishioners, figuring out ways to livestream Masses. Under normal circumstances, Catholics are required to attend Sunday Mass as part of practicing their faith.

But that time of remote attendance is now over.

Cardinal Wilton Gregory, of the Washington archdiocese — which also covers Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties in Maryland — and Bishop Michael Burbidge, of the diocese of Arlington, are among church leaders who say it’s time for the faithful to return to full, in-person participation, “due to the decline in the number of new cases of COVID-19 and the return to some sense of normalcy in the region.”

Both the Washington Archdiocese and the Diocese of Arlington have guidelines for the public celebrations of Mass on their websites.

The Diocese of Arlington said churches can now celebrate Mass and other liturgies at full capacity and with no social distancing limitations. Fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks. Those who are unvaccinated are encouraged to wear masks for the time being.

No one will be asked about their vaccination status and no one will be restricted from entering a church or inhibited in any way for not wearing a mask.

Singing by full choirs and the faithful, which was suspended during the pandemic, may now be reintroduced. It is now up the pastor’s discretion to continue livestream Masses for the benefit of the homebound.

Sandy Kozel

Sandy Kozel is an anchor at WTOP. She came to WTOP after a long career as an anchor/correspondent with the Associated Press. She also worked in local radio in the Cleveland area — and in Buffalo, where she was an award-winning anchor and reporter with WGR Radio and entertainment reporter for WGRZ-TV

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

USPS, GSA make 7 DC-area post offices permanent PIV card sites following pilot

Lawmakers tee up legislation to push DoD, prime contractors on supply chain vulnerabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up