Baltimore native uses life experiences to motivate work as advocate for Black men

While a student at Morgan State University, David Miller watched his best friend get gunned down while standing right next to him in West Baltimore. Miller, a Baltimore native, said the incident changed his life.

While a student at Morgan State University, David Miller watched his best friend get gunned down while standing right next to him in West Baltimore.

Miller, a Baltimore native, said the incident changed his life. He said he felt lost.

Miller eventually dropped out of Morgan State. He attended five universities before completing his bachelor’s degree in political science at the University of Baltimore. The incident prompted him to become an advocate for Black men in his community.

“I decided to take those things that happened to me and turn them into services, and products and opportunities to improve the lives of Black and brown males in this country,” Miller said.

The father of three is a youth development consultant and the head of the Dare to Be King Project, a program that helps young males “survive and thrive” in their community. He’s also author of the workbook, “Dare to Be King: What If the Prince Lives? A Survival Workbook For African American Males.”

He said one of Black youths’ greatest weapons in surviving community life is always paying attention.

“You cannot walk through life as a young Black male with your headphones on being distracted,” Miller said.

Miller said there’s a sad reality for Black and brown fathers.

“No matter what the celebration of the month is, we still have to have these very courageous conversations with our sons and daughters about protecting themselves when they leave our households,” he said.

Several years ago, after the death of Michael Brown, Miller created an infographic that went viral, “Ten Rules of Survival if Stopped By Police.”

He called it talking points for families who need to have “the conversation.”

Miller has authored several children’s books including “Chef Toussaint,” “Khalil’s Way,” and “Gabe & His Green Thumb.”

He said the purpose of his books is to help Black children learn to dream.

Miller received his master’s degree in education from Goucher College. He returned to Morgan State University and is currently working on his Ph.D. in social work with a concentration in Black fathers. Miller is a 2020 Study Abroad Fulbright Scholar.

He currently resides in Southeast D.C. with his wife and family.