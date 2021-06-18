JUNETEENTH UPDATES: The story of Juneteenth | DC region event guide | Government, state closures
Home » Local News » Arrest in C&O Canal…

Arrest in C&O Canal assaults, indecent exposure; Park Police seek more victims

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

June 18, 2021, 7:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

U.S. Park Police have arrested a man tied to several assaults and incidents of exposing himself along the C&O Canal in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The agency’s major crimes unit said the crimes happened recently near Locks 8, 9 and 10 in Cabin John, Maryland.

“The suspect has both assaulted victims and exposed his genitalia to others,” according to a Thursday afternoon news release.

By Friday morning, Park Police had not yet named the man under arrest, nor specified the crime or crimes with which he’s charged.

Police believe there may be similar unreported cases, and are asking any victims or witnesses to contact investigators, including by speaking with an investigator at 202-610-8730. In addition, tips can be relayed by call or text: 202-379-4877 or 1-888-361-3332.

In addition, tips can be sent by email to uspp_tipline@nps.gov.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Contraction of small business contractors: What’s prompting the drop?

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

Accounting for big dollars has Treasury embracing AI and machine learning

CISA under pressure to put more teeth in cyber requirements following Colonial Pipeline attack

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up