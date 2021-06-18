Arrest in C&O Canal assaults, indecent exposure; Park Police seek more victims

U.S. Park Police say they have arrested a man they believe is connected to a recent string of assaults and incidents of indecent exposure along the C&O canal in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The agency’s major crimes unit said the crimes happened recently near Locks 8, 9 and 10 in Cabin John, Maryland.

“The suspect has both assaulted victims and exposed his genitalia to others,” according to a Thursday afternoon news release.

By Friday morning, Park Police had not yet named the man under arrest, nor specified the crime or crimes with which he’s charged.

Police believe there may be similar unreported cases, and are asking any victims or witnesses to contact investigators, including by speaking with an investigator at 202-610-8730. In addition, tips can be relayed by call or text: 202-379-4877 or 1-888-361-3332.

In addition, tips can be sent by email to uspp_tipline@nps.gov.