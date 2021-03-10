CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC's preregistration website | COVID-19 vaccine eligibility | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Latest COVID-19 test results | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
WTOP Top Kid: Fairfax Co. student leads effort to help dogs find homes

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 10, 2021, 2:24 PM

Regan Brisky, a student in Fairfax County, has been helping animals through her own nonprofit called Regan’s Rescue. (Courtesy April Brisky)

Our human neighbors in the D.C. area aren’t the only ones who need help during the pandemic, so do our four-legged friends.

That’s been the focus of 11-year-old Fairfax County, Virginia, elementary student Regan Brisky.

Brisky has spearheaded her own nonprofit called Regan’s Rescue, which she started in 2019.

“I make fleece and donate them to the rescues,” Brisky told WTOP’s Melissa Howell. “And before the pandemic, I would do lemonade stands with my friend Addison. And we would collect money and donate it to HART90,” a Virginia-based animal rescue where she got her dog.

So far, Brisky said she’s donated more than 100 blankets to animal rescues. She credits her Girl Scout Troop leader Tanya Burrell for helping her learn how to make them.

“She’s very important to me. And she’s my best friend’s mom,” Brisky said, adding that she particularly loves helping dogs. “I honestly can’t describe how much I love doing this.”

And she held a scout meeting a few years ago at the Friends of Homeless Animals to teach others how to make no-sew blankets for donation.

She also helps connect canine companions with families by volunteering with PetSmart.

“They’re saving lives by adopting and the dogs are adorable,” Brisky said.

Specifically, Brisky is in charge of keeping puppies safe inside their pens during adoption events.

She has no plans to slow down.

“I want to get even more involved with it.,” Brisky said. “The next thing I want to do is … get out there again and help more dogs again, because the coronavirus made it harder to do it. And I still did it. It was hard, but I I will do anything for dogs.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Brisky also raises money for the Wounded Warriors Project through her school’s lemonade program.

WTOP’s Melissa Howell contributed to this report.

This article is part of WTOP’s TOP Kids program, where kids in the D.C. area are recognized for the amazing things they do. The winners are awarded $500. The program is sponsored by Northwest Federal Credit Union. Nominate a TOP Kid you know here, and view other winners here.

