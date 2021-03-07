CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC changes school guidance | Pandemic a year later: Food banks | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Trail network to extend to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 7:57 PM

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Crews will begin work Monday to extend a popular trail network for pedestrians and bicyclists to Rehoboth Beach.

The Delaware Department of Transportation said the $513,000 project will extend the existing Junction and Breakwater Trail network into the City of Rehoboth.

The current trail follows a section of the old Penn Central railroad to connect Lewes to West Rehoboth.

The extension includes a 10-foot wide asphalt trail in parts as well as a two-way bicycle lane to Grove Park, which is just a few blocks from the beach itself.

The department expects work to be completed by Memorial Day.

